Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477

Tony Kilpatrick was larger than life.

Born in Libby, Mont., to Jack Kilpatrick and Viola Morey on Nov. 25, 1959, Tony passed away on April 22, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. He was loved by many. Tony moved to Alaska in 1963. After working for Baye Co., he started Far North Supply in 1982. Tony's ability to deal with adversity was more powerful than any individual we've ever met. His legacy will be in our hearts as long as each of us live. Tony touched us all as a friend and mentor. He was an accomplished helicopter pilot, golfer and best friend to all who knew him. Tony was simple and unpretentious: often his greeting would be, "Hi, I'm Tony."

He is survived by his cousins, Kathy Lee and Karen Morey of Montana; as well as a long list of friends that called him family.

Tony didn't want a service, but he didn't say anything about a Celebration of Life. A Celebration of Life will take place on July 4, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Wasilla Lake, Alaska.

Arrangements are with Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.



