CMSgt. (Ret.) Tracy A. Matthews, Alaska resident, passed away at his home on Aug. 28, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.
Tracy was a former resident of Twentynine Palms, Calif. He was born in Barstow, Calif., to Sgt. and Mrs. Doris F. Matthews on Feb. 20, 1952. He went through the Morongo Unified School District from first-12th grade. Upon his graduation, he worked and went to college. He then enlisted in the Air Force and made it his career for 28 1/2 years. He married Debra A. Steen in 1973, and their adventure began. He was stationed twice at Travis Air Force Base, California; Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; and finally Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, where they made their home. Tracy was a world traveler during his Air Force career. He had been to Antarctica, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Guam, Johnson Island and many more places in between. After retiring from the Air Force, Tracy went on to work in Emergency Management for the Municipality of Anchorage and Providence Medical Center before ending his working career with the FAA. In his free time, Tracey was an active participant in AK 49er's Cowboy Action Shooting Club.
Tracy is survived by his wife, Debbie; his three children, Tisha, Amanda and Stuart, their spouses and children; his sister, Stacey; and many more extended family members.
Memorial Service will be held on Sept. 7, 2019, at Janssen Funeral Home, Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street, Anchorage AK, 99501, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward cancer research to a that honors veterans.
"One percent of the Air Force is an E-9, but there is only one Chief."
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019