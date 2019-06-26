Travis K. Schreiner passed away on Nov. 8, 2018, in Houston, Texas. Don, Angela and Shauna Schreiner invite you to a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on June 29, 2019, at 300 Marydale Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska. We look forward to sharing our memories and sharing some great stories with family and friends about Travis and his many adventures growing up on the Kenai Peninsula. A get together with food and refreshments is planned at Paradisos Restaurant in Kenai immediately following the Celebration.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 26, 2019