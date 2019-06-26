Trudy Hebert, born Sept. 20, 1916, passed away peacefully in Mesa, Ariz., on June 12, 2019.

In 1948, her husband and three sons drove the Alaska Highway from Michigan to Haines, Alaska. She taught first through eighth grade.

Hans and Trudy became missionaries for The World Presbyterian Church. In 1974, they went to Bangladesh to build a medical facility. Then, in 1979, they went to Malawi, Africa, to build health clinics.

They moved to Leisure World in Mesa in 1998. In 2012, Trudy was made an honorary life member of the Presbyterian Church Women Of USA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hans; two sisters; one brother; and a granddaughter. She is survived by her three sons, Budd (wife Doris), Gary (wife Shirley) and Den (wife Carol); seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Donations in her memory may be sent to University Presbyterian Women, 139 E. Alameda Dr., Tempe, AZ 85282.

There will be a Memorial sometime in December, in Arizona.