Anchor Point, Alaska, resident Ms. Ursula "Auralrea" Marie Claunch, 77, died on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer, Alaska.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Que'ana Bar, Mile Post 122.5 Sterling Highway.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emmonak, Alaska. She was laid to rest at Nunanguaq, Alaska. Pallbearers included: John Bird, Herman Hootch, Peter Jones, Derick Bird and Bobby Bird.
She was preceded in death by mother, Martha Teeluk; father, Donald Teeluk; and sister, Rosie Hust.
She is survived by her daughters, Laurencia Claunch of Anchorage, Alaska, and Alecia Claunch of Anchor Point; son, Richard Claunch of Anchorage; sisters, Angelina Hickel of Anchor Point and Pauline Labs of Anchorage; granddaughter, Chelsea Gorup of Anchorage; and great-granddaughters, Austin and Madison Gorup of Anchorage.
