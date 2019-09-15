Uwe Leonhard Gross, age 78, died of natural causes on Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by his family, in Surprise, Ariz.
Uwe is survived by his wife, Cliona Gross, of 51 years; his son, Jarret Gross and wife Kelly; daughter, Deirdre Coots and husband Zach; and daughter, Tanya Dickinson and husband Peter. Uwe was also the proud Opa to eight loving grandchildren, who were the apples of his eye. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Margaret Gross; and his son, Dean Gross.
Uwe was born on Nov. 13, 1940, in Posen, Germany, to parents Leo and Margaret Gross. His family survived World War II and immigrated to the United States in 1952 to fulfill their American dream.
Uwe graduated from the University of Tulsa, Okla., in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1957, and proudly served for 14 years. During his time in the Navy, Uwe met the love of his life, Cliona. Upon leaving the Navy, Uwe and Cliona lived from Pennsylvania to Oregon, and finally on to Alaska, the place of their dreams. They lovingly raised their four children while enjoying the vast Alaska country, hunting, camping, fishing, traveling and raising family.
After 20 years as the CEO of Koniag, Incorporated, Uwe retired in 2003. He and Cliona settled in Wickenburg, Ariz., where they enjoyed the community and desert lifestyle.
Uwe was a devoted father and loving husband and family and friends will always remember him as a man of great integrity and conviction.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Valley and Avenir Memory Care at Surprise for their wonderful and unyielding care of Uwe during his final days. A celebration of life is to be announced at a later time and will take place at Uwe and Cliona's home in Wickenburg, Ariz.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019