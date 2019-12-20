Our family is deeply saddened to announce the departing of our beloved Velma M. Lopez on Dec. 9, 2019, of natural causes. Velma was born on May 26, 1968, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Timoteo and Sara Lopez.
Velma was educated in California and graduated from Firebaugh High School. Velma was a woman of many titles, from working in the agricultural fields to various management positions. She eventually worked happily at Arctic Circle Enterprises LLC.
Velma was a very humble person, always putting others before herself.
She is survived by her mother, Sara Lopez of Corcoran, Calif.; and her siblings, Gilbert Lopez and family of Anchorage, Alaska, Raquel Lopez-Heiland and family of Burien, Wash., and Herlinda M. Lopez and family of Outlook, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her father, Timoteo; and siblings, Guadalupe Garcia and Reynaldo Lopez.
Services for viewing will be held at Legacy Funeral Home, 440 East Klatt Road, on Dec. 21, 2019, at 12 p.m. Velma will then be put to rest on a later date in Corcoran, Calif., with her other siblings.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019