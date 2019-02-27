Mother Velma Ree Miller, 86, was in her home surrounded by her children when she transitioned from this life on Feb. 19, 2019.
A Viewing will be at 1 p.m., followed by the Celebration of her Life at 2 p.m., on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Muldoon Christian Assembly Church, 7041 Debarr Road, Anchorage, AK 99504. A repast will follow the service in the church auditorium.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services.
Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home
11621 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage, AK 99515
(907) 344-1497
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019