Velma Miller (1932 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
  • "Please accept my dearest and heartfelt sympathy; I am so..."
    - RK
  • "My Deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of..."
  • "May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful..."
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."

Mother Velma Ree Miller, 86, was in her home surrounded by her children when she transitioned from this life on Feb. 19, 2019.
A Viewing will be at 1 p.m., followed by the Celebration of her Life at 2 p.m., on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Muldoon Christian Assembly Church, 7041 Debarr Road, Anchorage, AK 99504. A repast will follow the service in the church auditorium.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services.
Funeral Home
Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home
11621 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage, AK 99515
(907) 344-1497
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.