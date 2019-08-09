Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Laprill Slaymaker. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Chapel by the Sea 14730 Turnagain Bluff Way Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Vera Laprill Slaymaker, age 89, passed away peacefully and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. She was born on Sept. 7, 1929, in Draper, Utah, to Lena and Nels Micheal Johnson. She was one of 16 brothers and sisters and grew up helping on the family farm in Jordan, Utah. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1947, and became a cosmetologist. She married Ron Slaymaker on Aug. 30, 1952. In 1956, the military moved them to Anchorage. She served many years on the Anchorage Women's Club and was president from 1974 to 1976. She worked with the Miss Alaska Pageant and hosted many contestants in her home. She was also president elect for the Alaska Federation of Women and was chairman of Anchorage Beautification for the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce. In 1984, she gave her testimony at the Anchorage Billy Graham crusade. She loved to play tennis, work in the garden, cook and help out at church. She was a member of Anchorage Reformed Presbyterian Fellowship and attended Bible Study Fellowship.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Lee; and left to remember her love is her husband, Ron Slaymaker; and son, Trent Slaymaker and his wife Lee.

She has five grandchildren who called her Marmar: Kelly Brown, Kyle Slaymaker, Alyssa Hartmann, Lauren Dilley and Alex Slaymaker. She has 11 great-grandchildren.

Vera will be remembered as loving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and a loving mom and grandma.

A celebration of life service, with a reception to follow, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Chapel by the Sea, 14730 Turnagain Bluff Way in Anchorage.

