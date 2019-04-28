Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM True North Church, Assembly of God 2830 Airport Way Fairbanks , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon H. Boyles is remembered as a wonderful husband, a devoted father, son and brother, and cherished friend.

He was born in Doniphan, Mo., to Howard and Muriel Boyles, where he spent his early years with his grandparents before moving with his parents to Vancouver, Wash.

After graduating in 1953 from Vancouver High School in Vancouver, Vern's mother and stepfather, Art Swindel, moved the family to Fairbanks, Alaska. Vern became an Alaskan for life.

He worked in retail sales and construction while completing plumber-pipefitter trade school with Local 375. His passion was his profession and he took his trade to new heights by forming Tanana Mechanical in 1965. He grew it into a large company with subsidiary firms in general construction, mechanical construction, mining, research and development, and exploration. The largest company was TCI in Fairbanks and he worked often through the entire state of Alaska.

Vern will be missed deeply by his wife of 24 years, Rhonda; his son, Vernon Lon Boyles and wife Susan of Seattle, Wash.; his daughter, Wendy Audette and husband Dick of Whidbey Island, Wash.; his stepson, Joseph Mahaney and wife Heather of Anchorage, Alaska; his brother, Doug Swindel and wife Linda of Fairbanks; his sister, Marcia O'Brien of Sequim, Wash.; his sister, Darleen Kolb of Spring, Texas; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019, at 1 p.m., at True North Church, Assembly of God, 2830 Airport Way in Fairbanks.

