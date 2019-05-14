Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Vernon and Kitty Dale 1030 East Creekside Drive Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon R. Dale, 78, passed away on April 14, 2019, with his loving family at his side.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kitty C. Dale; his sister, Patsy Johnson (Harold Johnson); and sister-in law, Catherine Dale; along with his loving children, Darlene Long (Todd Long), Lori Bosch (Jeff Bosch), Brenda Trupp, Donna Stanton, Vance Dale and Sabrina Dale (Jeff Wolfe). Although his mother, Cleo Dale; his father, Joseph Dale; his brother, Joseph Bennet Dale; his sons, Vernon "Buddy" Dale and Duane Dale; and grandsons, Scotty Dale and Christian "Buddy" Dale, predeceased him, he cherished every moment he spent with them.

He was the proud grandfather of Blaine Dale, Leslie Martin, Jon Chapman, Colleene LaRue, Christopher Bosch, Brady Dale, Asher Dale, Evan Trupp, Chad Trupp, Hayden Trupp, Connor Trupp, Kiana Trupp, TJ Stanton, Bradly Stanton, Michele Olson, Megan Dale, Tucker Dale, Tatum Dale, Tesse Dale and Claire Wolfe. He was also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers, support and condolences.

In celebrating the life of Vernon, a potluck has been set for Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the home of Vernon and Kitty Dale, 1030 East Creekside Drive in Wasilla, Alaska, beginning at 3 p.m.

