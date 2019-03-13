Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vic Edward Loyer. View Sign

Victor Edward Loyer, 86, of Palmer and Nome, Alaska, died surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Vic was born in Harrisville, Mich., on Jan. 19, 1933, to Joseph Alexander and Naomi Loyer – original colonists of the Matanuska Valley Colony, who first made their way to Alaska in 1935.

Nicknamed by his grandchildren as "the toughest," Vic graduated from Palmer High School in 1951 before serving proudly in the U.S. Army for eight years. He was a gold miner by trade and worked in Candle, Alaska, at Camp 19 from 1977 to 2016. He also worked construction throughout Alaska and could - and would - point out many of his projects in Palmer. One of his proudest accomplishments was helping to introduce Herd King silos to the Valley farming community.

Vic lived primarily in Palmer, both during his youth and his off season as a miner. He built his official retirement home on Outer Springer Loop with great attention to detail and expertly crafted, beautiful woodwork accents. He also built a home in Nome, Alaska, in the early 2000s - a two-story addition constructed onto a State of Alaska remote work camp, which he moved 70 miles to its present location – six miles outside of Nome's city limits. It was a passion project, built out of pocket and near completion.

Vic will be remembered for his great bear hugs and firm handshakes, love for storytelling and big heart. He was the life of the party and a fun-loving man, adored by his many family and friends.

Vic is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Naomi Loyer; brothers, James and Gary Loyer; sister, Norma (Loyer) Benson; and daughter, Joni Elaine Loyer-Muth.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Loyer; sons, Victor Edison (Cindy) Loyer and Matt (Traci) Yerbic; brothers, Ken Loyer, Fred Loyer, Rick (Linda) Loyer and Dennis "Butch" (Emily) Loyer; sisters, Dorothy Hubbard (Ron Meehan), Rita Loyer and Janice (Lee) Svoboda; grandchildren, Victor Douglas Loyer, Jessica (Jack) Burnett, Kacee' (Phil) Knowlton and Katee' (Robert) Muth; great-grandchildren, Toni, Joni, Jaxon and Ethan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A potluck-style celebration of life is planned for Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 1 p.m., at American Legion Post 15 in Palmer. In honor of Vic's memory, the family encourages those who knew and loved him to donate to a nonprofit of their choice. Victor Edward Loyer, 86, of Palmer and Nome, Alaska, died surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Vic was born in Harrisville, Mich., on Jan. 19, 1933, to Joseph Alexander and Naomi Loyer – original colonists of the Matanuska Valley Colony, who first made their way to Alaska in 1935.Nicknamed by his grandchildren as "the toughest," Vic graduated from Palmer High School in 1951 before serving proudly in the U.S. Army for eight years. He was a gold miner by trade and worked in Candle, Alaska, at Camp 19 from 1977 to 2016. He also worked construction throughout Alaska and could - and would - point out many of his projects in Palmer. One of his proudest accomplishments was helping to introduce Herd King silos to the Valley farming community.Vic lived primarily in Palmer, both during his youth and his off season as a miner. He built his official retirement home on Outer Springer Loop with great attention to detail and expertly crafted, beautiful woodwork accents. He also built a home in Nome, Alaska, in the early 2000s - a two-story addition constructed onto a State of Alaska remote work camp, which he moved 70 miles to its present location – six miles outside of Nome's city limits. It was a passion project, built out of pocket and near completion.Vic will be remembered for his great bear hugs and firm handshakes, love for storytelling and big heart. He was the life of the party and a fun-loving man, adored by his many family and friends.Vic is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Naomi Loyer; brothers, James and Gary Loyer; sister, Norma (Loyer) Benson; and daughter, Joni Elaine Loyer-Muth.He is survived by his wife, Ruth Loyer; sons, Victor Edison (Cindy) Loyer and Matt (Traci) Yerbic; brothers, Ken Loyer, Fred Loyer, Rick (Linda) Loyer and Dennis "Butch" (Emily) Loyer; sisters, Dorothy Hubbard (Ron Meehan), Rita Loyer and Janice (Lee) Svoboda; grandchildren, Victor Douglas Loyer, Jessica (Jack) Burnett, Kacee' (Phil) Knowlton and Katee' (Robert) Muth; great-grandchildren, Toni, Joni, Jaxon and Ethan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.A potluck-style celebration of life is planned for Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 1 p.m., at American Legion Post 15 in Palmer. In honor of Vic's memory, the family encourages those who knew and loved him to donate to a nonprofit of their choice. Published in Anchorage Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close