Vickie Lee McKinley Bohall went home to be with Jesus on Feb. 19, 2019, while surrounded by her family.

Vickie was born on Aug. 17, 1963, in Anchorage, Alaska. She lived in Alaska most of her life, where she worked for Sam's Club/Walmart for 34 years. She loved the lord and was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the only child of and is survived by her parents, Cecil and Patricia McKinley; husband, Albert Bohall; daughter, Mandy Perkins and husband Eric; son, Daniel Mason and wife Briana; son, Christopher Quirk and wife Carolyn; stepson, Jason Bohall and wife Paige; stepdaughter, Krystal; stepdaughter, Brandie Richardson and husband Keegan; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She will be missed.