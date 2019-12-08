Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On the afternoon of Nov. 16, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, Vicky passed with family and friends by her side after suffering a short illness.

Vicky Ruth Schwartz was born Feb. 17, 1928, in Monroe, Wash., where she spent her life until marrying Ted Willner in 1946. Most of her time was spent raising her three children, gardening, riding horses, raising and harvesting 5 acres of the county's most prized raspberries. They moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1957, before statehood. They operated the Texaco Bulk Plant and were major participants in the Alyeska Pipeline. Later, moving to California, Vicky and Alton Proudfoot were married. She enjoyed golfing - at one point hitting a hole in one, dancing, music which she played and sang, cards, was a gourmet cook and traveled as a history buff all over the United States in their fifth-wheel. She loved to design and decorate and always thought she should have been an architect. She moved to Roseburg, Ore., to spend her and Al's senior years.

In 2015, after Alton passed, Vicky moved to live with her daughter Connie and husband Todd in Anchorage. She loved the beauty of Alaska, including Todd's green thumb. She was very caring and wanted to do all she could for others with challenges, as she was partially blind most of her life. She joined The Anchorage Lions Club and The Anchorage Sr. Activity Center shortly after moving to Anchorage. One of the sayings that will always resonate with friends and family: "It's better than getting kicked in the butt with a frozen mukluk."

As a humble person, Vicky inspired others, was loved by many, loved the Lord and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Vicky was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Alton Proudfoot; and all of her siblings.

Living children include daughter, Connie (Todd) Heyworth, of Anchorage; sons, Steven (Kathy) Willner and Brian (Diane) Willner of Ninety Six, S.C.; grandchildren: James (Julie) Fogg, Dawn (Sean Rood) Anderson of Anchorage, Alaska, Brent (Ashley) Willner, of Ninety Six, S.C., and Shelley (Scott) Burgess, of Greenville, S.C. She also had five great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Alisa Proudfoot of Windsor, Calif., and Kristi Proudfoot of Eugene, Ore.; as well as numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

