Victor Ned Edwards, 63, was born to Bob Edwards Sr. and Nancy Laakautarkar Edwards on June 4, 1955, in Mekoryuk, Alaska, on Nunivak Island. He has lived in Anchorage, Alaska, for most of his life. He was a good handyman, people liked to hire him to work as a general laborer.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bob; his mother, Nancy; his brothers, Ralph and Raymond Edwards; and his sisters, Arlene James, Fannie Young and Daisy Schumacher. He is survived by his brothers, Larson Edwards, Gabriel Edwards, Bob Edwards Jr. and Johnny Jack; and his Aunt Flora Jack (Henry Jack); along with many relatives from all across the state and country.
We would like to thank the doctors/providers at Alaska Native Medical Center. We would also like to thank NIMA Corporation, Calista Corporation, Lauri Obrien, Nathan and Mary Zorea, Vince Eben and Criss Mitchell and many more who prayed for the family and donated food and money. Quyana cakneq.
Services will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Legacy Heritage Chapel, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage. A visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with a service at noon and a reception from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Graveside will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, 535 East Ninth Avenue in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 10, 2019