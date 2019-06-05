Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With deep sadness we announce the passing of Vic: maternal grandson to the late John and Dora Andre; paternal grandson to the late John and Okalena Anderson; youngest son to Lena Anderson and the late Wilbert Anderson; husband to Danica Anderson, married on Feb. 16, 2017, youngest brother to Andrea (Harry) Macauly, Emmett Anderson and Mel (Kelly) Anderson; dad to Kayla Jean Marie; uncle to Derrick (Lora) Macauly, Dora, LeAndra, Gabe, Seraphim, Nikolai, Orion, Zachariah, Leslie, Keith, Evdokia, Jack, Randy and Wilbert; and great-uncle to Mattias and Emma.

Vic's Aleut family traditions and values were an important part of who he was. He found every opportunity possible to participate in subsistence life, always providing fish for his wife and mom's freezer; practicing and creating traditional Aleut crafts and games, led many night of Starring for Russian Christmas and was willing to help in the Alter during church services. Vic knew the importance of keeping traditions alive and done correctly by teaching his nephews, nieces and learning with his siblings.

Vic's adventures started on Jan. 17, 1983, in Anchorage, Alaska, and ended on May 30, 2019, in the place he loved the most: Homer, Alaska. Vic died at the young age of 36, but lived his worldwide adventures to the fullest extent and enjoyed all of life's experiences. When not hunting, fishing and gathering, Vic loved music singing and spending time with people he loved.

