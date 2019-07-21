Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor John Gretzinger Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Victor John Gretzinger Jr. left this earth in the early hours of May 2, 2019. Victor died at home with his step family and friends. His death brings to an end a full life of more than 94 years. Vic, as his friends and colleagues called him, was born in Wilmington, Del., on Aug. 1, 1924, to Victor John and Leonora Henrietta (Hunter) Gretzinger. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley College in October 1944 with a degree in civil engineering. Victor attended officer training school (V-12) and served as an Ensign in the Pacific as a Navy Seabee during World War II for which he earned WWII Victory, American Campaign and Asia Pacific medals.

Victor returned to Berkeley in September 1946 to pursue his interest in art. Much of Victor's life was spent in California in the "gold country," where he owned his own engineering businesses and was involved in many local community activities, most notably, E Clampus Vitus, a fraternal organization dedicated to the preservation of the heritage of the American West, especially the history of the Mother Lode. During his tenure he was part of a group who dedicated a plaque in the city of Jackson, Calif., to celebrate the world's oldest profession. At the time of his death Victor held licenses in both surveying and engineering in four states. He was also a Mason, belonged to the Elks, Eagles, Moose Lodge, and was a lifetime member of the VFW and the NRA, to mention a few.

Victor spent his younger years in California before he and his wife Eldon (Maxx) moved to Eagle River, Alaska, in 1981 to work with R&M consultants in Anchorage, Alaska. When Victor retired from R&M, he and Eldon moved to Palmer, Alaska, where he served as the Director of Public Works until he retired. Victor worked as a consultant until well into his late 80s.

Victor was not only a highly skilled engineer; he was also an artist and produced many watercolor paintings. Victor also loved Dixieland jazz, flew airplanes, collected antiques and studied the history of railroads. He collected and made guns and knives and helped preside over gun shows in the Palmer and Eagle River areas for many years. His stepfamily will remember him for his stinky limburger cheese sandwiches, great sense of humor and for his amazing energy, even as his body began to fail him during his 94th year.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents; three of his children; and his wife of 40 years, Eldon Marie (Maxwell) Gretzinger. Victor leaves behind three living children: Greta Gretzinger of Victor, Idaho, Erich Gretzinger who lives with his wife and children in Knob Noster, Mo., and Victoria Edwards who lives with her family in Galt, Calif. In addition to his biological family, he leaves others who loved him dearly for his sharp wit, great stories, knowledge of mechanical systems and quiet love and support. These persons include Sidney and Sharon Maxwell of Chugiak, Alaska; Merry Maxwell of Palmer; Karen Maxwell-Hooton of San Andreas, Calif., and their children and grandchildren who knew Victor as grandpa and gramps.

