Victor Ronald "Vic" Young, 72, passed away after a long battle with congestive heart disease on Saturday, March 17, 2019, at his home in Lebanon, Mo., that he shared with his son, Talmadge Young.

Vic was born on June 16, 1946, in Lake Village, Ark., to Harvel and Othella (Mathis) Young. He graduated from Lake Village High School in 1963. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the

Victor is survived by his wife, Lynn L. Young of Meridian, Idaho; his three sons, Talmadge Merrill Young of Lebanon, Mo., Luke Thatcher Young of Meridian, and Kevin William Young and his wife Nichole of Nampa, Idaho: his daughter, Vicki Lynn Keen and her husband Michael of Meridian; his two grandsons, Eli-Micah Talmadge Young and Michael Allen Young; his brothers, Harvel Young of Gakona, Alaska, and Ricky Young and his wife Elena of Tazlina, Alaska; his sister, Carol Hand and her husband Terry of Kenny Lake, Alaska; and numerous nieces and nephews. Victor Ronald "Vic" Young, 72, passed away after a long battle with congestive heart disease on Saturday, March 17, 2019, at his home in Lebanon, Mo., that he shared with his son, Talmadge Young.Vic was born on June 16, 1946, in Lake Village, Ark., to Harvel and Othella (Mathis) Young. He graduated from Lake Village High School in 1963. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the U.S. Navy as a submariner. On Oct. 7, 1969, he married the former Lynn L. Keister in Anchorage, Alaska. Vic was a jack-of-all-trades who filled a variety of occupations from laborer on the Louisiana pipeline in his youth, to heavy equipment operator with the Teamsters on the construction of the Alaska pipeline, to prison guard in Honolulu, Hawaii, long haul truck driver and later becoming a licensed locksmith in Valdez, Alaska. Vic was an adventurer who learned to fly and obtained his pilot's license in 1975, and then learned to kelp dive in 1991. He spent many summers panning for gold and was an avid fisherman, who even built a boat with his son, Luke, so they could fish on the lakes in Denali, Alaska. He also enjoyed reading and studying the Bible and had a ready quote for any occasion.Victor is survived by his wife, Lynn L. Young of Meridian, Idaho; his three sons, Talmadge Merrill Young of Lebanon, Mo., Luke Thatcher Young of Meridian, and Kevin William Young and his wife Nichole of Nampa, Idaho: his daughter, Vicki Lynn Keen and her husband Michael of Meridian; his two grandsons, Eli-Micah Talmadge Young and Michael Allen Young; his brothers, Harvel Young of Gakona, Alaska, and Ricky Young and his wife Elena of Tazlina, Alaska; his sister, Carol Hand and her husband Terry of Kenny Lake, Alaska; and numerous nieces and nephews. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019

