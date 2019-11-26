Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Saint Anthony Catholic Church Klevin Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaska resident Victorino Romero Peregrino passed away on Nov. 12, 2019, after battling with diabetes and heart complications; he was 79 years old. He was born in Magalang, Pampanga, Philippines, on May 5, 1940, and was the oldest sibling of seven children of Amado and Felisa Romero Peregrino. He married Josephine Santos Peregrino (deceased) on Dec. 15, 1969, in Carson City, Nev. They moved to Alaska in the year 1961 until the time of his death. Victorino is preceded in death by the rest of his brothers and sisters: brother, Rustico and Norma Peregrino; sister, Rose and Kurt Kruyt; brother, Fernan and Dina Peregrino; sister, Josie and Joey Del Rosario; sister, Ampy and Benny Cruz; brother, Lou and Uly Peregrino; cousin, Judith Aurelio Cabesas; and the rest of his nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held at Saint Anthony Catholic Church at Klevin Street in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a reception immediately to follow at the Church Hall.

The family of Victorino R. Peregrino wishes to thank the Providence Hospital Hospice Services, Denise Shelton MA of Aurora Specialized Services, Caritas Assisted Living Home and All About Care Assisted Living Home as well as Saint Anthony Catholic Church.

