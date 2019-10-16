Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vikki Culling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vikki Rae Culling, 74, was born May 23, 1945, to William and Betty Simon in Los Angeles, California. After a brief stay in Ledbetter, Kentucky, she passed peacefully at home in Sparks, Nevada on September 22, 2019, where she was cared for by her Brother, James Cook.

Vikki moved to Alaska with her mother and stepfather where the family homesteaded at the end of Schrock Road, North of Wasilla when she was 9 years old. In Anchorage, she met and married her husband, Vern Culling, and helped raise his three sons. She went to school to become a beautician and worked many years as a beautician, as well as other jobs in Anchorage, Palmer, and Wasilla, where she lived most of her life. Vikki was an accomplished artist, a wonderful cook, homemaker, gardener, and caregiver for her husband, Vern. Vikki was a very caring person who loved animals and will be greatly missed.

Vikki is survived by her two stepsons, Vern Culling Jr. of Alaska, and Kevin Culling of Michigan; brother, James Cook, and his wife, Adele, of Anchorage; and sister, Frankie Gagnon of Bradenton, Florida.

She is predeceased by her parents, William Simon, and Betty Baker; husband, Vern Culling; stepson, Jeff Culling; brother-in-law, Glen Gagnon; and sister-in-law, Mary Cook, as well as stepfathers, Frank McRae, and Willard Baker.

No services are planned at this time. Her ashes will be scattered at the family homestead in Alaska at a later date.

