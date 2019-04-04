Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vikki Starr. View Sign

On Friday, March 22, 2019, Vikki Kay Starr, loving mother and grandmother, passed away, at the age of 69, in her home with one of her best friends by her side and surrounded by family.

Vikki was born in Del Norte, Colo., on June 21, 1949, to Lynwood Roy Marshall and Mollie Marie Day Marshall. The three of them, along with her older sister Lynn, moved to Alaska in 1954, towing the trailer that would be their home for the first few years of living in the Last Frontier. She grew up fishing with her father and gardening with her mother and enjoying all that their new home had to offer.

After attending college in Fairbanks, Alaska, Vikki worked as a dispatcher for the Alaska State Troopers, where she met the man she would end up being married to for 32 years until his death in 2012, Frankie Wayne Starr. When they married he had a son, Lance Clifford Starr, and together they had two more sons, Clifford Franklin Starr and Fredrick Wayne Starr. After retiring from the Anchorage School District, she worked as a tour bus driver in the summers, where she enjoyed meeting people from all over and sharing her stories of growing up in Alaska.

Vikki was an active member of Parkside Church, which became Faith Christian Community, and later Baxter Road Bible Church.

She enjoyed volunteering at her son's schools and was a Den Mother for their Cub Scout troop.

Vikki loved gardening, both flowers and vegetables, and would frequently be seen in her front yard "playing in the dirt" until very late at night in the summer, as long as there was light to work.

She was also a life member of the National Rifle Association and active in shooting sports in her later years. She earned the award of Distinguished Expert with a Pistol through the Women of the NRA shooting program and the Matanuska Valley Sportsman's Range.

Vikki was preceded in death by her parents, Lynwood and Mollie; her sister, Lynn; and her husband, Wayne. She is survived by her three sons, Lance, Rick and Cliff with wife Angelyn and their son Anderson Wayne Starr; as well as several other nieces, nephews, and many friends and people that considered her family who will all miss her dearly.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Baxter Road Bible Church at 3 p.m.



1707 S. Bragaw St.

Anchorage , AK 99508

