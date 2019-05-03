Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society Of Alaska 5050 Dunbar Dr. Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-8627 Service 5:00 PM Meeting House 415 South Bailey St. Palmer , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

His last words were, "I'm dying for a Coke."

Vincent Rozkydal, 85, of Palmer, Alaska, died on March 31, 2019. He was born on Jan. 25, 1934, in Johnstown, N.Y., to Vincent F. and Hazel Hayward Rozkydal.

He served in the USCG from 1955 until retirement in 1975. He was stationed throughout the U.S., from Maine to Alaska. He was proud that his retirement was more than twice as long as his service.

After the USCG, he worked at Palmer Pioneer Home, family diaper service, on Elmendorf Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, retiring in 2010.

He met his wife Martha "Martie" Gustafson in Ketchikan, and they married when Alaska was a Territory in 1958. He was such a loving, delightful presence in many lives and will be missed but not forgotten.

Many knew him by Vince, Vinny or Rosco. He was a proud Democrat, a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, thought Stan Musial the best baseball player ever; Joe Louis the greatest boxer, and happy the Lakers acquired LeBron James. His favorite drink was Coca-Cola, and his Coke memorabilia dominated the home decor.

He loved driving his red convertible Cadillac in Palmer parades, wearing short shorts and Sorel boots for yard work, rooting for the Mat-Su Miners, and sporting his blue hair, matching glasses and crocs. He was proud of his family, often sharing too much, and always pulling out pictures to share.

He was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Donald; and sister-in-law, Rita Campbell. He is survived by Martie, his wife of 60 years; children, Mary Quinn Rozkydal (Dan), Rocky Rozkydal, Anne Stelck (Larry), Jody Rozkydal (Noel), Meg Nesslage (Jason) and Emmy Rozkydal; family members, Kris, Karin and Jim Gustafson; more than 20 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

