Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM the family home

Violet G. Hulce, Alaskan pioneer resident, nurse and real estate agent, passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2018, at Providence Hospital.

Violet was an independent, determined young woman when she entered Milwaukee School of Nursing in1942. Four years later, at her own birthday party, after her roommate's date had impulsively kissed her, Vi whispered to her roommate "that's the kind of man I'd like to marry." That kiss turned into marriage for Violet and Lynn Hulce on March 8, 1947. The couple and three young daughters moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, in 1952, where Lynn worked at the pulp mill and Violet worked at Ketchikan General Hospital. She also took care of tuberculosis patients at Mt. Edgecumbe Native Hospital in Sitka, Alaska. Later, in Anchorage, Alaska, Violet was head nurse on the TB ward of the ANS Hospital. In 1970, she began a lengthy and fulfilling career in real estate at Totem Realty and later at Remax.

After the death of her beloved Lynn, Violet grieved for years and took great comfort in the Fred Keihl grief group. Yet love for life and her indomitable spirit led Violet to Dallas Masterson, whom she married in 1999. The two Alaskans traveled extensively throughout the Lower 48 until Dallas developed Alzheimer's.

Violet was a woman of fortitude and determination; she insisted on living independently in her own home and even driving solo in her big Buick. At the age of 94, she still raked leaves and sawed downfall at her home, was delighted to see moose in her yard or sandhill cranes overhead.

Violet is loved by daughters, Linda and husband Mark, Willie and spouse Red, and Holly and husband Keith; and granddaughter, Ajax Claire Rose. She is missed by her dearest friend Bruno Zedler.

A Celebration of Life open house will be held at the family home from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Friends are invited to attend and share a Violet story. Please contact 541-980-9355 for questions or information.

