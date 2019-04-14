Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Virgilia "Jill" Katherine Corbett Shepherd died on March 4, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital, at the age of 84, after a long struggle with lung disease.

Jill was born on Aug. 20, 1934, in Montgomery, Ala., the only child of Willetta Dorothy Rosson and Arthur Dale Corbett. Jill's Alaska roots go back to 1908, when her maternal grandparents Jessie and William Rosson lived for a short time in Fort Egbert, where he was stationed.

Jill and her parents arrived in Alaska in 1951, after driving the Alcan Highway, and settled in Eagle River. She graduated from Anchorage High School in 1952. Jill began attending the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1952, where she met her former husband Peter E.K. Shepherd and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1980. They had four children.

Prior to graduating from UAF, Jill worked for the trans-Alaska pipeline, Alaska 67 Centennial, the Tundra Times and Jessen's Weekly. As a "real" Alaskan, she also slimed fish and hunted muskrat. She moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1980, and was a

Jill was a Master Gardener, a member of Alaska Press Women, and an accomplished photographer. She loved the opera and the symphony, and often attended local theatre. She enjoyed long walks along the Coastal Trail and was a member of the Senior Center chorus.

Jill is survived by her sons, Arthur Dale (Barbara), Eric Kingston (Cathy) and Theodore Paul Evans; daughter, Pamela Marie; and three grandchildren, Kim Paula Fox, Michael Peter Shepherd and Emily Virgilia Shepherd; and two great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Riley Henry and Wyatt Logan Shepherd; and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 11, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Arctic Recreation Center, 4855 Arctic Boulevard in Anchorage. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jill's name to Alaska Botanical Garden.

Arrangements are by Janssen Funeral Homes.





