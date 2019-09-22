Virginia Graham (Virginia Lammie) passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 9, 2019, at the age of 78. Born in Pasadena, Calif., she spent most of the last 50-plus years in Alaska and Hawaii. Only recently, she had moved to Tacoma, Wash., to be closer to her children.
Virginia cherished her family, friends and traveling the world. She was always on the move, having the courage and strength to take every opportunity and make the best out of life.
Virginia was preceded in death by her loving partner, Gene Backus.
She is survived by her four children, Ric Galindez (Lauri), Carina Keen (Alex), Erin Smith, and James Lammie Jr. (Jeralyn); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shawn Michaud.
Because of her many deep connections in multiple states, no service is planned. Donations can be made in her memory to the ACLU or American Red Cross.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019