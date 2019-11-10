Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Change Point Church 6689 Changepoint Dr Anchorage , AK View Map Burial Palmer Pioneer Cemetery S Old Glenn Hwy Palmer , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Sophie Maillelle, age 87, passed away to be with the Lord on Nov. 6th, 2019.

A viewing will take place at Legacy Heritage Chapel at Angelus located at 440 E. Klatt Rd., Anchorage from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday Nov. 11, 2019.

This will be followed by her burial at Palmer Pioneer Cemetery at S Old Glenn Hwy, Palmer. A celebration of life will then be held by Marty VanDeist at Change Point Church located at 6689 Changepoint Dr, Anchorage at 6 p.m. A potluck will follow the service, please bring a dish.

Virginia was born in Shagluk, Alaska Sept. 20, 1932, and lived with her two brothers and three sisters. She married Walter Maillelle Feb. 6, 1956. She later moved to Holikachuk and later Grayling to begin her family. She had two sons and four daughters

between 1952 and 1964 and dedicated herself to raising her family. In 1970, she and her husband moved to Anchorage, where she lived for the remainder of her life.

Virginia participated as an active member in the Native New Life Fellowship, the Ministry of InterAct (previously Arctic Missions), Native Musicale, and Leadership Conference during FurRendezvous. Later on in life, Virginia found joy spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, attending church every Sunday morning, and volunteering at a food bank.

She is survived by her son, Irvin Howard and three daughters, Zena Wystrach, Ethel Ramondos and Kathy Maillelle; as well as 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Mailelle; and son, Walter H. Mailelle.

Her family said, "Virginia's dedication to her family has inspired the next generation to live up to her generosity and loving ways. She lived her life with determination, strength and independence."

