Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Piatt. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E St Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E St Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Lee Piatt, 88, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 4, 2019, in Wasilla, Alaska.

"Ginny," as her friends and loved ones called her, was born in Portage, Ind., on Nov. 28, 1930, to Bert and Galue Cauley. Ginny was one of nine children and grew up in Portage. She loved playing basketball and enjoyed it throughout her lifetime. Additionally, Ginny was accomplished at playing the cornet and was a dedicated member of her high school marching band.

Following her high school graduation, Ginny married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Piatt, who had just returned from his service in World War II. The two were married in 1948 and, shortly after, their adventurous spirit led them to move from the comforts of Indiana to the untamed territory of Alaska. Upon their arrival to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1949, Bob hand-built a log home for the two to begin their new life together. Bob and Ginny were blessed with four children: Robert, Deborah, Michael and Sandra. Ginny was not only a devoted mother and wife, but she also dedicated 20 years to her career at Anchorage City Hall as a Public Works Supervisor.

While Ginny was undoubtedly an avid traveler, basketball lover and skilled cook and baker, her true and abiding passion was centered upon her family and friends. She poured her time into her family and sought to instill in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a zest for life, a commitment to family and friends, and the value of hard work. She will be greatly missed, but there is also immense comfort knowing she is with her heavenly father.

Left to honor Ginny and remember her love, her devotion and spirit are her four children and their spouses, Robert and Pamela Piatt, Deborah and Thomas Rolston, Michael and Denise Piatt and Sandra and Charles McMahan; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband; parents; eight siblings; and one great-grandchild.

The family invites you to attend a gathering to honor Ginny's life on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street, Anchorage, AK 99501.



Virginia Lee Piatt, 88, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 4, 2019, in Wasilla, Alaska."Ginny," as her friends and loved ones called her, was born in Portage, Ind., on Nov. 28, 1930, to Bert and Galue Cauley. Ginny was one of nine children and grew up in Portage. She loved playing basketball and enjoyed it throughout her lifetime. Additionally, Ginny was accomplished at playing the cornet and was a dedicated member of her high school marching band.Following her high school graduation, Ginny married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Piatt, who had just returned from his service in World War II. The two were married in 1948 and, shortly after, their adventurous spirit led them to move from the comforts of Indiana to the untamed territory of Alaska. Upon their arrival to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1949, Bob hand-built a log home for the two to begin their new life together. Bob and Ginny were blessed with four children: Robert, Deborah, Michael and Sandra. Ginny was not only a devoted mother and wife, but she also dedicated 20 years to her career at Anchorage City Hall as a Public Works Supervisor.While Ginny was undoubtedly an avid traveler, basketball lover and skilled cook and baker, her true and abiding passion was centered upon her family and friends. She poured her time into her family and sought to instill in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a zest for life, a commitment to family and friends, and the value of hard work. She will be greatly missed, but there is also immense comfort knowing she is with her heavenly father.Left to honor Ginny and remember her love, her devotion and spirit are her four children and their spouses, Robert and Pamela Piatt, Deborah and Thomas Rolston, Michael and Denise Piatt and Sandra and Charles McMahan; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband; parents; eight siblings; and one great-grandchild.The family invites you to attend a gathering to honor Ginny's life on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street, Anchorage, AK 99501. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close