Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Pinion. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM Anchorage Masonic Center 15th and Eagle St. Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia "Ginger" Pinion (Black) passed away after a short illness on Nov. 22, 2019, at her Anchorage home and surrounded by her loving family. Ginger was born in Tucson, Ariz. on April 30, 1940, to Rudolph Turner Black and Agnes Elizabeth Black (Willis). She attended Miles Elementary, Mansfield Junior High and Tucson High School and graduated in 1958. For 2 years, 1958-1960, she attended the University of Arizona. Her first career was with the Inspection Department with the City of Tucson as an Administrative Clerk. Ginger met the love of her life, Jerry William Pinion, in 1960, and became a military wife on Dec. 30, 1961. This year, Ginger would have celebrated her 58th wedding anniversary.

During their time in the military, Ginger and Jerry lived in many places across the U.S. and had two children, Jerry William Pinion Jr. (May 20, 1971), and Elizabeth Velma

Schefers (Pinion) (Feb. 27, 1981). After 29 years' service with the Air Force, Jerry and Ginger retired to Albuquerque, N.M. in 1988. Four years later, the opportunity to move to Alaska presented itself and the family moved to Anchorage in 1993 (to current).

Ginger's selflessness is evident by her involvement in the following fraternal and volunteer organizations: Job's Daughters (Degree of Royal Purple); Rainbow Girls (Grand Cross of Color); Sunshine Girls; Girl Scouts; Eastern Star; Amaranth; True Kindred; White Shrine; Pythian Sisters; Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America; Tucson Jaycettes; NCO Wives Club, Meals on Wheels; and Den Mother for Cub Scouts. Ginger is preceded in death by her father and mother; and older sister Betty Ruth Chesney (Black). Survivors include her husband, Jerry; children, Jerry Jr. (Heidi) and Elizabeth Velma (Monty); and grandchildren, Wolfgang Alexander and Katherine Victoria Schefers and Evangeline Brietta Pinion.

Friends and Family will be gathering on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Anchorage Masonic Center, 15th and Eagle St., for a Remembrance of this wonderful woman. In lieu of flowers, donations to the "Amaranth Diabetes Research Foundation" may be made via Sally Acuff, 1217 Burning Wood Way, Madison, WI 53704-1053. Virginia "Ginger" Pinion (Black) passed away after a short illness on Nov. 22, 2019, at her Anchorage home and surrounded by her loving family. Ginger was born in Tucson, Ariz. on April 30, 1940, to Rudolph Turner Black and Agnes Elizabeth Black (Willis). She attended Miles Elementary, Mansfield Junior High and Tucson High School and graduated in 1958. For 2 years, 1958-1960, she attended the University of Arizona. Her first career was with the Inspection Department with the City of Tucson as an Administrative Clerk. Ginger met the love of her life, Jerry William Pinion, in 1960, and became a military wife on Dec. 30, 1961. This year, Ginger would have celebrated her 58th wedding anniversary.During their time in the military, Ginger and Jerry lived in many places across the U.S. and had two children, Jerry William Pinion Jr. (May 20, 1971), and Elizabeth VelmaSchefers (Pinion) (Feb. 27, 1981). After 29 years' service with the Air Force, Jerry and Ginger retired to Albuquerque, N.M. in 1988. Four years later, the opportunity to move to Alaska presented itself and the family moved to Anchorage in 1993 (to current).Ginger's selflessness is evident by her involvement in the following fraternal and volunteer organizations: Job's Daughters (Degree of Royal Purple); Rainbow Girls (Grand Cross of Color); Sunshine Girls; Girl Scouts; Eastern Star; Amaranth; True Kindred; White Shrine; Pythian Sisters; Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America; Tucson Jaycettes; NCO Wives Club, Meals on Wheels; and Den Mother for Cub Scouts. Ginger is preceded in death by her father and mother; and older sister Betty Ruth Chesney (Black). Survivors include her husband, Jerry; children, Jerry Jr. (Heidi) and Elizabeth Velma (Monty); and grandchildren, Wolfgang Alexander and Katherine Victoria Schefers and Evangeline Brietta Pinion.Friends and Family will be gathering on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Anchorage Masonic Center, 15th and Eagle St., for a Remembrance of this wonderful woman. In lieu of flowers, donations to the "Amaranth Diabetes Research Foundation" may be made via Sally Acuff, 1217 Burning Wood Way, Madison, WI 53704-1053. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close