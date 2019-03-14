Obituary

Vivian Winfree, 96, died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 13, 2019, at Marlow Manor Assisted Living facility in Anchorage, Alaska.

Vivian was born on Oct. 24, 1922, in Brewster, Neb., to George and Carrie Olson. She was the youngest of eight siblings.

In 1942, she moved to Denver, Colo., with her sister Faye to attend beauty school. While there, she met and married her husband Kenneth Winfree in 1945. Vivian worked as a beautician in her shop in her home. While living in Denver, Ken and Vivian had two sons: Michael and Mark. In 1966, Vivian and Ken moved to Coolidge, Ariz., where Vivian worked as a teacher and counselor and Ken worked as a maintenance supervisor in the same State facility. They retired to Sun Lakes, Ariz., in 1987. There, they enjoyed playing golf and traveling. After her husband passed away, Vivian remained in Arizona and continued to enjoy playing golf, decorating her house and playing cards, until 2012 when she moved to Anchorage to be closer to her family. Vivian's greatest joy were her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; her youngest son, Mark; her four brothers and their wives, Jack and Edith Olson, Everette "Buck" and Alma Olson, Gerald Olson and Ivan Olson; and three sisters and their husbands, Dorthey and Mick Ratikin, Betty and Fred Rose, and Faye and Thane Whitcomb.

She is survived by her son, Michael; grandchildren, Kendra, Carrie and Michael Winfree, and Paula (Borman) Winfree; and great-grandchildren, Briggs and Blake Winfree.

Vivian will be laid to rest with her husband Ken at the Valley of the Sun Cemetery in Chandler, Ariz. There will be no local services in Anchorage. A celebration of life will be held in Chandler on April 13, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019

