Vonna Lee Duff, 56, passed away peacefully at her home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Jan. 5, 2020. Her departure was swift, but not unexpected. She defied the odds of her cancer diagnoses and lived as vibrantly as she could this past year, spending as much time with her friends and family as her illness permitted.

Vonna was born on Dec. 15, 1963, to John and Shelia Duff in Anchorage. She remained in Alaska, where she raised her two children.

Vonna enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, beach combing and bird watching. Her family and friends were very important to her, and she was always quick with her wit.

She is survived by her mother, Shelia D'Elia and stepfather Frank D'Elia of Cederedge, Colo.; sisters, Terri Harper and Kimberly Duff of Anchorage; sister, Kellie Duff of Gladstone, Mo.; son, Douglas Duff with daughter-in-law Kim Duff and grandsons Ashton and Kyler of Portland, Ore.; and daughter, Sherie Duff and her namesake granddaughter Evonna of Anchorage. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Vonna's father John preceded her in death.

Arrangements are with Cremation Society of Alaska.

A celebration of life will be held this summer. Please contact the family for details.

Any donations should be made to The American Lung Cancer Association.

