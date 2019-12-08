Vytas John Mitchell passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 3, 2019. Vytas was born on April 18, 1988, in Vilnius, Lithuania. He was adopted and brought to the United States along with his brother Povilas Mitchell in 1995 by Joe and Kate Mitchell, previously of Cummaquid, Mass.
After graduating from Barnstable High School, Vytas served as a Cavalry Scout in the United States Army for three years, stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. Upon his discharge from the military, Vytas returned to Cape Cod, where he met his wife Hannah Farnham. The two of them fell in love and returned to Alaska.
Vytas is survived by his beloved wife, Hannah; and their two beautiful daughters, Charlotte Tatiana Mitchell and Sylvia Kate Mitchell; his brother, Povilas Mitchell; and his father, Joseph W. Mitchell Jr. and his partner, Adelia Hubley; as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Vytas loved fishing, gardening, sushi and watching the Patriots with his friends, and he was the best father a child could hope for. He especially loved fishing for reds in Dillingham and on the Kenai. He always loved his large family, and considered himself lucky to be part of it. Vytas had a zest for life, a generous heart and a kindness matched by few. He will be sorely missed.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019