Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 East Klatt Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Alaskan Wade Auld died at home on Aug. 18, 2019, of pancreatic cancer.

A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 23, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, Alaska.

As an engineer, Wade came to Alaska in the mid-70s with Gulf Interstate to build the trans-Alaska pipeline. Since then he has been involved in many of Alaska's major projects. For 15 years Wade has been an integral member of the 611th Civil Engineer Squadron, critical in sustaining facilities and infrastructure at Eareckson Air Station Shemya, and also 13 other long-range radar sites throughout Alaska as the primary engineer. To honor Wade for his years of devoted service, plaques will be affixed to two of Wade's favorite rooms. His room, "Wade Auld Suite," and the rec room, "Governors Lounge," as he was affectionately called Governor of Shemya. Other awards include Meritorious Civilian Award July 2019, and in honor of Wade a U.S. National Ensign Flag was flown over Eareckson Air Station and presented to Wade.

Wade spent all of his free time outdoors, fishing, hunting and skiing.

In loving memory, Wade is survived by his wife, Sue; his sons, Wade III and Greg; his stepdaughters, Ursula, Dorothy and Brandi; son-in-law, Kevin; and five grandchildren. His family and friends will dearly miss his big smile and welcoming personality. Long time Alaskan Wade Auld died at home on Aug. 18, 2019, of pancreatic cancer.A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 23, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, Alaska.As an engineer, Wade came to Alaska in the mid-70s with Gulf Interstate to build the trans-Alaska pipeline. Since then he has been involved in many of Alaska's major projects. For 15 years Wade has been an integral member of the 611th Civil Engineer Squadron, critical in sustaining facilities and infrastructure at Eareckson Air Station Shemya, and also 13 other long-range radar sites throughout Alaska as the primary engineer. To honor Wade for his years of devoted service, plaques will be affixed to two of Wade's favorite rooms. His room, "Wade Auld Suite," and the rec room, "Governors Lounge," as he was affectionately called Governor of Shemya. Other awards include Meritorious Civilian Award July 2019, and in honor of Wade a U.S. National Ensign Flag was flown over Eareckson Air Station and presented to Wade.Wade spent all of his free time outdoors, fishing, hunting and skiing.In loving memory, Wade is survived by his wife, Sue; his sons, Wade III and Greg; his stepdaughters, Ursula, Dorothy and Brandi; son-in-law, Kevin; and five grandchildren. His family and friends will dearly miss his big smile and welcoming personality. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close