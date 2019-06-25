Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bethel Church 600 Shockley Rd Richland, WA 99352 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Bethel Church 600 Shockley, Richland , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"I'm Just A Pilgrim" was a song that Wally Bays wrote that described his life on this earth. He made his last pilgrimage to his eternal home with Jesus on June 12, 2019. He died at home in the arms of his family, at the age of 93. The song continues, "I love my family, and I'm happy when I am with them. Friends so dear are scattered throughout the country; I would love to take my time with each one."

Wally faithfully served the Lord in Alaska, Canada, Oregon, and Washington with Interact Ministries and in the churches he attended. He didn't actually ever "retire," as he prayed for, served and encouraged people up to his last day on earth. His legacy to "finish strong" and live faithfully has passed to his three girls, Cheri Bays Goodman, Teri Pearson and Mary Thompson; his "sons-in-law," Mark Goodman, Nat Pearson and Dennis Thompson; and his grandchildren, Dane and Thania Goodman, Stuart Goodman, Kevin Goodman, Sharaya Pearson, Malia and Eric Lehouiller (soon to be), Graham Thompson and Josiah Thompson. He is finally reunited with his sweetheart, Alice Bays.

Well done Dad!

There will be a celebration of his life on June 27, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Road in Richland, Wash.

