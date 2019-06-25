Wallace B. "Wally" Bays (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Wally and Alice were among the first missionaries I prayed..."
    - Melinda Ersland Wilson
  • "Please.accept my deepest and heartfelt condolences at this..."
  • "My sympathy goes out to the family during your time of..."
    - A. M.
  • "We have not met any of you, Wally's family, but he talked..."
    - Wanda Wahlstrom
  • "My deepest sympathy for your loss. May the God of comfort..."
Service Information
Bethel Church
600 Shockley Rd
Richland, WA 99352
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel Church
600 Shockley,
Richland, AK
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

"I'm Just A Pilgrim" was a song that Wally Bays wrote that described his life on this earth. He made his last pilgrimage to his eternal home with Jesus on June 12, 2019. He died at home in the arms of his family, at the age of 93. The song continues, "I love my family, and I'm happy when I am with them. Friends so dear are scattered throughout the country; I would love to take my time with each one."
Wally faithfully served the Lord in Alaska, Canada, Oregon, and Washington with Interact Ministries and in the churches he attended. He didn't actually ever "retire," as he prayed for, served and encouraged people up to his last day on earth. His legacy to "finish strong" and live faithfully has passed to his three girls, Cheri Bays Goodman, Teri Pearson and Mary Thompson; his "sons-in-law," Mark Goodman, Nat Pearson and Dennis Thompson; and his grandchildren, Dane and Thania Goodman, Stuart Goodman, Kevin Goodman, Sharaya Pearson, Malia and Eric Lehouiller (soon to be), Graham Thompson and Josiah Thompson. He is finally reunited with his sweetheart, Alice Bays.
Well done Dad!
There will be a celebration of his life on June 27, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Road in Richland, Wash.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 25, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.