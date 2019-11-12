Longtime Palmer, Alaska, resident Dr. Walter "Doc" Delmar Cunningham passed from this earth on Nov. 1, 2019.
Preceding him in death was his loving wife, Nancy Mae (Anderson) Cunningham on July 25, 2017. Nancy was waiting for him with open arms and they once again are walking hand and hand. Doc and Nancy's wishes were to be cremated and ashes placed together for all eternity.
A celebration of the life for these two beautiful souls will be announced at a later time in Doc's formal obituary.
The family requests that, instead of flowers, donations be made to Alzheimer's Foundation at alz.org.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019