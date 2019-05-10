Former Anchorage, Alaska, resident Walter "Zack" Zackowitz Jr. passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019, in Sun City, Ariz., with his wife Barbara by his side.
Born in Duluth, Minn., he was in the U.S. Army at Fort Lewis, Wash., from February 1958 through February 1960, where he learned to fly and later moved to Alaska to begin his career with the airlines, first with Wien Alaska Airlines, then Mark Air, Alaska Airlines and the FAA.
Zack enjoyed flying, boating, camping and all that the outdoors had to offer. Zack retired in 1993 and moved to Sun City West, Ariz., in 2003.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter G. Zackowitz Sr. and Harriet Dart Zackowitz McKenzie; brother, Lynn Zackowitz; and his daughter, Cindy Zackowitz.
Zack is survived by his daughters, Linda and (Don) Ilgenfritz of Fairbanks, Alaska, Karen and (Bill) West of Douglas, Alaska, and Laurie and (Lance) Leibole of Spring, Texas; and grandchildren, Scott and (Ivory) Ilgenfritz, Emil and (Rebecca) West of Forks, Wash., Nick West of Los Angeles, Calif., and Liana and (John) Andrews of Eagle River, Alaska; and great-grandchildren, Abigail and John Everett Andrews, and Nicholas Ilgenfritz; as well as niece and nephew, Elaine Fischer of Castle Rock, Colo., and John Zackowitz of California.
The family wishes to thank the Hospice of the West for their compassionate care and support during his last days. Arrangements were made by Legacy Funeral Home of Sun City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the .
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 10, 2019