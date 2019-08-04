Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Oliver Denler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren died peacefully on Jan. 21, 2019 - just a few months shy of his 100th birthday. Born on April 15, 1919, Warren came into our lives - the Gambles - in 1984, when he married Margaret Gamble. He was a worthy companion to an endearing mother and grandmother. He adored Margaret and over time became grandpa to 10 grandkids.

Early in their marriage, Margaret brought Warren north to Alaska. A natural outdoorsman, Alaska suited him well. He and Margaret traveled around Alaska camping, often with their grandchildren. They spent summers at Rocky Lake, Alaska. Echoes of an ice cream maker churning kiwi ice cream persist today.

By way of Bellingham, Wash., then Tucson, Ariz., Warren and Margaret moved to Wolf Lake, Alaska, in the early 1990s. Wolf Lake is a special place, made more special by incredible memories of nesting loons, Marge's barge and games of croquet.

Warren had a swagger - as if he walked to the same jazz standards often playing in the background. Eager to offer a glass of chardonnay, Warren enjoyed conversation accompanied by libation. He was a gracious host and genuine listener.

A copy of the Wall Street Journal often accompanied Warren. A prolific reader of business news, he was also sincerely interested in the professional lives of his grandchildren. He readily offered advice and welcomed the opportunity to share stories of his life prior to the Gambles.

In 2014, Warren and Margaret moved to Bend, Ore. His beloved Margaret preceded Warren in death. Margaret's four children; their spouses; and 10 Gamble grandchildren and their families survive him.

Whilst his spirit and stories live on, his ashes will be spread along side Margaret's among the beauty and serenity of Wolf Lake. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close