Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Funeral service 2:30 PM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515

WD Pollard, 95, passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Elmendorf Hospital. His funeral service will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Legacy Funeral Home Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, Alaska.

WD Pollard was born in Dothan, Ala., on April 26, 1924, to Boyd Pollard and Amy Lou Pollard. He was the eldest child of eight children.

WD met his wife Annie Pearl Lewis at school in their hometown of Donaldsonville, Ga. It was at a school dance in 1947 that he found himself in love with Annie Lewis. A few months after he graduated, as the valedictorian from school, WD Pollard and Annie Lewis were married on Friday, Feb. 6, 1948. To this union they had four children - with one deceased - six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

On Friday, Feb. 6, 1998, WD and Annie Pollard celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together. They were happy when former Mayor Rick Mystrom proclaimed Friday, Feb. 6, 1998, as Annie's and WD's Day!

For more than 50 years, WD and Annie Pollard attended Chapel 2 on the Military base. WD was an usher! Annie Pearl Pollard started a gospel service there under the direction of Chaplain Wilks. She also sang in the gospel service there. They were also under the leaderships of Chaplain Kent O. Johnson, Chaplain Ga, and Chaplain Mickens. Reverend Harvey was also very involved with the Chapel 2 services. WD and Annie Pearl Pollard were also very impressed with two young people at the church named Tommy and Latonya Leonard.

The children, the grandchildren and the great-grandchildren of WD have always referred to WD as the best dad, grandad and great-grandad that the Lord gave to them.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020

