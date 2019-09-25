Loving wife, mother, sister and friend, Wendy Stehouwer Romberg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 48.
Wendy was born on Dec. 19, 1970, to Carol and David Stehouwer. A 1989 graduate of Columbus North High School, Wendy obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kalamazoo College in 1993.
Wendy married Bill Romberg on Oct. 23, 1993, in Brown County, Ind., and moved north to Alaska. They were blessed with two wonderful children: Ari (Hannah) in 2000 and Ethan in 2003.
Wendy was a devoted mother and loved spending quality time outdoors with her family. She was a selfless person who put others before herself - nurturing kids, welcoming others to her "village," fundraising or volunteering. She was always ready with a cheerful smile and a hug, and simply loved bringing joy to others through simple acts of kindness.
Throughout her life, Wendy focused on community. She was a respected leader in the community known for her principles and a special knack for leading others with a firm motherly touch. She was serving as the President of the Board of the Anchorage Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
Wendy is survived by her husband, Bill Romberg; sons, Ari and Ethan Romberg; father, David (Alberta) Stehouwer; sisters, Susan (Michael) Tierney and Cathy (Tim) Stiles; five sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law; and a village of friends. Wendy was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Stehouwer.
A Celebration of Wendy's Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., at the Dena'ina Civic Center in Anchorage.
For a more complete obituary, visit: https://www.legacyalaska.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019