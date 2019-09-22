Wendy Marie Dresser, 62, was born on July 21, 1957, in San Jose, Calif. She passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 4, 2019.
She began her journey in Alaska in 1967, when she became a resident of Anchorage. Wendy was a very successful dental assistant in Anchorage, McGrath, Unalaska, Dutch Harbor and many other villages across Alaska. Wendy had three wonderful children. Wendy enjoyed hanging with her children and grandchildren, drawing, coloring, reading, cooking, sewing, drives, listening to music and midnight snacks!
Wendy is survived by her daughter, Courtney Dresser-Bardwell; sons, Brandan Dresser and Tristan Dresser Bragg; son-in-law, Kenneth Sommerville; granddaughters, Kasandra Bardwell, Brylee Dresser, Shaylee Sommerville, Ciarra Sommerville and Tayliana Sommerville; grandsons, Braxton Harris, Shawn Bardwell and Brayden Dresser; sisters, Bobette Eguina and Sheri Young; brother, Michael Sowash; stepsisters, Karen Rogers and Jayne Johnson; and stepbrothers, Timothy Johnson and Jeffery Johnson.
Wendy is preceded in death by Chet and Lillian Gilmore and Marilyn Johnson.
A celebration of Wendy's life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., at Bayshore Club House in Anchorage.
Arrangements are with Janssen Funeral Homes.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019