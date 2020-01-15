Guest Book View Sign Service Information First Presbyterian Church Of W 1375 E Bogard Rd Wasilla, AK 99654 (907) 376-5053 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church of Wasilla 1375 E. Bogard Road Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wesley Atwood Andersen passed away to be with the Lord on Jan. 1, 2020. Wes was 89 years old. He was born on Aug. 16, 1930, in Asotin, Wash. Wes was adopted, at age 6, from the Lewiston Children's Home in Idaho, by Henry and Sue Andersen. The Andersen family owned a tour boat business on Lake Coeur d'Alene, which fostered Wes' lifelong love of boating.

Being on the water was a constant theme in Wes' life. As a young man, he hauled logs on St. Joe River to Coeur d'Alene. After high school, he joined the Merchant Marine. His tour of duty in the Navy aboard USS MATACO in 1951 sent him to Korea during the Korean War at Inchon, Japan, and China. As a newlywed, he and wife Kay moved to Alaska in 1958. He primarily worked in the carpentry trade, and also as a commercial crab fisherman in Kodiak, Alaska. He and Kay raised their three children in Wasilla, Alaska. After his retirement, Wes and his family spent their leisure time fishing and exploring the majestic Prince William Sound aboard his beloved boat, the Coho.

He will forever be remembered by his wife of 62 years, Kay; and children Bret, Andria (Scott) and Eric (Mandy); and fondly be remembered by his grandchildren, Tyler, Jazlyn, Orion, Jessica, Liam and Carisa; and great-grandchildren, Tegan and Lucas Wesley.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Wasilla, 1375 East Bogard Road in Wasilla, with Pastor Henry Woodall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Family Promise of Mat-Su, Mat-Su Youth Housing - MyHouse - or Knik House. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020

