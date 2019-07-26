Wesley Robert Pollock, 81, passed away on July 11, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born in Portland, Ore., attended high school in Vernonia, Ore., and, in 1958, married Loretta Marie Mills.

After a four-year stint in the Air Force, he started working for the FAA and, in 1963, moved to Cold Bay, Alaska, where he began a love affair with the state. His work took him all over Alaska. In the '80s and '90s, he ran Pollock's Rental in Palmer, Alaska. In the 2000s, he operated Petrusky Charters out of Whittier, Alaska. He was a bush pilot who survived two plane crashes. He loved all things outdoors taking advantage of the flying, hiking, fishing and hunting opportunities presented to him. He was very proud of his children. He enjoyed long motorhome trips with friends and picking blueberries along the Denali Highway. He loved talking to, and sharing his knowledge with, other people.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Loretta; his sons, Forrest and Andree; his daughter, Alexi Hooper; his grandchildren, Brandon and Anthony Betz, Armani Parsons and Sierra Pollock; and three great-grandchildren.

His ashes will be scattered on Long Island in Prince William Sound.