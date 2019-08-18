Whitney Martin Mattingly (1980 - 2019)
Service Information
Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Dare Ave.
Anchorage, AK
99515
(907)-345-2244
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel By The Sea
14730 Turnagain Bluff Way
Anchorage, AK
Obituary
Lifelong Alaska resident Whitney Martin Mattingly, age 38, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. She was born on Aug. 30, 1980, to Wayne and Sharon Mattingly in Snellville, Ga.
A loving person who was full of joy, Whitney spread that same joy wherever she went with a bright smile. During her lifetime, she enjoyed being outdoors in Alaska, swimming, horseback riding and walking. She enjoyed time spent with her dad, especially biking and hiking.
In remembering Whitney's life, her loving family stated: "Whitney was an 'organizer' who liked to put things in place. She always wanted to be a part of what was going on and join in. She gave joy to all who met her and touched many lives in a special way. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her."
Whitney is survived by her parents, Wayne and Sharon Mattingly; brothers, Bart Mattingly and Regan Mattingly and his wife Jennifer Thompson; and niece, Elliot Mattingly, all of Anchorage.
A celebration of her life will be on Aug. 21, 2019, at Chapel By The Sea, 14730 Turnagain Bluff Way in Anchorage, at 11 a.m.
Memorial Donations can be made to Hope Community Resources, 540 West International Airport Road, Anchorage, AK 99518; or to Chapel By The Sea.
To visit Whitney's online register book, please visit www.alaskanfuneral.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
