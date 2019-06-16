Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Visitation 10:00 AM Saint Patrick's Parish 2111 Muldoon Road Anchorage , AK View Map Service 11:00 AM Saint Patrick's Parish 2111 Muldoon Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbur O'Brien died on June 10, 2019, of natural causes at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. Born in Stockton, Calif., on Nov. 10, 1928, he was the youngest of three children. Wilbur's passion was driving trucks of any and all types, before and after his aviation career; his last job was hauling jet fuel for International Aviation Service.

His love for aviation began in 1948. While living in Grass Valley, Calif., he became co owner of a Piper Cub and learned to fly. After being drafted into the Korean War, with his flight experience, he had the opportunity to fly helicopters in the Army. However, it required a four-year commitment rather than two, and he could not be gone that long from his new wife Barbara, as she committed to "make my car payments" while he served his country.

In 1967, after years of hauling freight between Seattle, Wash., and Anchorage, he was offered a pilot job for Frontier Helicopters in Watson Lake, Yukon Territory, Canada. He was given a check to buy a new Bell 47G2 in Texas, learn how to fly it, bring it back and go to work. With Wilbur's attention to detail and having logged more than 9,000 flight hours, his philosophy - "there's always a way to get a job done; you just have to figure out how" - earned him a reputation as one of the greatest helicopter bush pilots ever.

In 1975, Carl Brady called and offered Wilbur a job with ERA (Helicopters) Aviation. Through hard work and dedication, he became ERA's president, serving until his retirement in 1993. His retirement party was attended by over 650 friends worldwide.

After retirement, Wilbur never slowed down. He served many years as an active board member of Arctic Power, ERA and Resource Development Council, to name a few. All levels of government knew Wilbur O'Brien through his letter writing.

Of his most memorable experiences, Wilbur's Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and visiting the Freedom Memorial with his son, Robert, were at the top. Also on his list of highlights were the trips to Africa, halibut fishing on the Salsa and cruising with his friend "Captain Jack" on Holland America Cruise Ship. He was always ready to show his visiting friends his beloved Alaska.

Wilbur treasured his many friends worldwide. When people thanked him for his caring and generosity, his standard rejoinder was "It's all part of being wonderful."

Wilbur is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara; his sister, Barbara Magni; daughter, Patricia Edmundson; son, Donald O'Brien and wife Marilyn; son, Robert O'Brien and wife Gina; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth O'Brien; and son-in-law, Dennis Edmundson.

Services will be held at Saint Patrick's Parish, 2111 Muldoon Road in Anchorage, on June 21, 2019, with visitation at 10 a.m. The service is at 11 a.m., with Pastor Scott Medlock officiating. A reception will follow at 1 p.m. at Alaska Aviation Museum. Burial will be held on June 24, 2019, at Fort Richardson National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapels.

Donations in Wilbur's name are welcomed to "The Last Frontier Honor Flight," Box 875021, Wasilla, AK 99654;



