Willow resident Will Kornmuller, 31, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in a tragic car accident one mile from his home on Willow Fishhook Road, Nov. 1, 2019. His service was held Nov. 9, 2019 at the Willow Methodist Church; burial at Waldron's Pond Community Cemetery.

Will was born in Rochester, NY on March 3, 1988. He and his family came to Alaska in 1993; Will was 5 years old. He graduated Houston High School and attended University of Alaska Fairbanks. He worked with his father and brothers as a contractor with Kornmuller Custom Homes. Will was an incredibly intelligent, philosophical man. He was a fantastic artist with deep understanding of human nature. He was an avid fisherman obsessed with catching the biggest pike. He was a dog musher and had many friends in the dog mushing world. Will loved adventure. He took his kayak down the Knik River all the way from the Knik Access Road to The Anchorage Port and back. He feared nothing and no one.

He is survived by his father, Bill, his mother, Elaina, his step mother, Jean; his sister and brothers, Elaine, Max, Joey and Eric, Elaine's spouse Tony, Max's spouse Jessica; his nephews, Nick, Jake, Matt, Adam and Archer; his 101-year-old, Nonnie Paliani; Aunt Rose, Uncle Kurt; cousins, Ray and Aaron; Aunt Linda, Aunt Elsa; and many other friends and relatives in New York State. His very close friends Colby, Morgan, Denise and family, Ryan, Becca and family, Michelle and family, and so many more people in Willow and all over Alaska, Canada and the Lower 48. He is preceded in death by his Papa Ray Paliani and Grandma and Grandpa Kornmuller. Will is going to be sorely missed by all who loved him. He touched so many lives. Willow won't be Willow without Will.

