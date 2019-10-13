Willard "Whitey" Geddes passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital. He was born in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 8, 1931, and moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in the early 1950s. He often spoke of his experience working on Fourth Avenue during the 1964 Earthquake. He enjoyed watching sports with family, old westerns, admiring the Alaska nature from his large front window, planting flowers and conversing with his neighbors while going out for walks. His children remember all the time he took to be at every event and always wanting the best for them. Whitey enjoyed his weekly Monday trips downtown to visit friends at local businesses. He will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Martha Geddes; and eight brothers and sisters. He is survived by his four children, Harold (Alma) of California, and Sandra, Cheryl and Jeffery, all of Alaska; grandchildren, Kayla (Randy) of Michigan, Gabriel "Louie" and Sandra Leah both of Alaska, Anna, and Josephine of Washington; and great-grandchildren, Shania, Greyson and Henry "Hank"; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Anchorage Moose Lodge No. 1534, 4211 Arctic Boulevard, Anchorage AK 99503.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019