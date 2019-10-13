Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Anchorage Moose Lodge No. 1534 4211 Arctic Blvd Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Willard "Whitey" Geddes passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital. He was born in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 8, 1931, and moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in the early 1950s. He often spoke of his experience working on Fourth Avenue during the 1964 Earthquake. He enjoyed watching sports with family, old westerns, admiring the Alaska nature from his large front window, planting flowers and conversing with his neighbors while going out for walks. His children remember all the time he took to be at every event and always wanting the best for them. Whitey enjoyed his weekly Monday trips downtown to visit friends at local businesses. He will be greatly missed by both family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Martha Geddes; and eight brothers and sisters. He is survived by his four children, Harold (Alma) of California, and Sandra, Cheryl and Jeffery, all of Alaska; grandchildren, Kayla (Randy) of Michigan, Gabriel "Louie" and Sandra Leah both of Alaska, Anna, and Josephine of Washington; and great-grandchildren, Shania, Greyson and Henry "Hank"; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Anchorage Moose Lodge No. 1534, 4211 Arctic Boulevard, Anchorage AK 99503. Willard "Whitey" Geddes passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital. He was born in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 8, 1931, and moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in the early 1950s. He often spoke of his experience working on Fourth Avenue during the 1964 Earthquake. He enjoyed watching sports with family, old westerns, admiring the Alaska nature from his large front window, planting flowers and conversing with his neighbors while going out for walks. His children remember all the time he took to be at every event and always wanting the best for them. Whitey enjoyed his weekly Monday trips downtown to visit friends at local businesses. He will be greatly missed by both family and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Martha Geddes; and eight brothers and sisters. He is survived by his four children, Harold (Alma) of California, and Sandra, Cheryl and Jeffery, all of Alaska; grandchildren, Kayla (Randy) of Michigan, Gabriel "Louie" and Sandra Leah both of Alaska, Anna, and Josephine of Washington; and great-grandchildren, Shania, Greyson and Henry "Hank"; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Anchorage Moose Lodge No. 1534, 4211 Arctic Boulevard, Anchorage AK 99503. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close