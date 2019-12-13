Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Wasilla Heritage Chapel 1015 South Check Street Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3840 Service 4:00 PM Faith Bible Fellowship Big Lake , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wasilla resident William (Bill) Arndt, 66 died December 9, 2019 at Matsu Regional Hospital from injuries that occurred in an automobile accident. A service will be held at Faith Bible Fellowship in Big Lake, Alaska on Sunday, December 15 at 4 PM; potluck meal to follow. Burial at Ft. Richardson December 17 at 2:30. Bill was born in Minot, North Dakota to William and Marie Arndt. He was the youngest of 4 children, having 3 older sisters. His heritage was a hardworking German farm family and he knew hard labor and had an incredible work ethic, sealed into his DNA from his early years of farming. Bill was a programmer/analyst for the State of Alaska, starting with the Department of Public Safety in 1999 and then went on to work with the Department of Conservation. He had received his MS in Computer Science from North Dakota State University and worked for some time in Colorado before moving to his beloved Alaska in 1998. In 1999 he married Karen (Griffin) and moved her to Alaska from Colorado. When he married Karen he became a "Step"-Dad to 3 adult kids and one 4 year old grandchild. He embraced that role with love and became Grandpa to 8 more grandchildren over the years. Although he did not have a natural child during his life, he opened his heart to this large family. Bill loved Alaska, his job as a programmer, fishing, singing, music, reading technical books and his family and friends. He was raised as a part of the McClusky Baptist Church in North Dakota, a church that his parents helped to build. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and accepted his gift of eternal life at an early age. He traveled and sang with a mens Christian quartet in his early years. He also loved Harley Motorcycles and riding with his family from North Dakota. Bill was a good man. Brilliant. Kind. Gentle. He had a beautiful voice and his singing brought joy and comfort to many. Bill is survived by his sisters Marlyn (Roger) Roth, Jan (Jerry) Roth, and Brother-in-Law Gene Linn. There are many beloved nieces and nephews. His "step" kids, Mike (Jessica) Griffin, Shelly Griffin, Matt (Laura Cafmeyer) Griffin. His 9 Grandkids; Lance, Zach, Ariel, Harley, Taylor, Michael, Garrett, Hunter and Skylar. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie Arndt and his sister Sharon Linn.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close