Long time Anchorage, Alaska, resident William "Bill" Banks, 71, died on Feb. 25, 2019, after suffering a stroke.

A service will be held at Legacy Funeral Homes Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, on March 16, 2019, at 4 p.m.

Bill was born to Melvin and Hazel Banks on June 29, 1947, in Pendleton, Ore. After obtaining his GED, Bill joined the Navy and served as a Seaman on the USS King during the

In retirement, he enjoyed four-wheeling, camping and hunting with friends and family.

Bill is survived by his long time girlfriend, Rose Cysewski of Anchorage; two stepdaughters, Elizabeth (Mike) Hancock of Anchorage and Margaret (Louie) Rudolf of Fairbanks, Alaska; sisters, Geri Wakerlig of Pendleton and Robin Colvin of Walla Walla, Wash.; brother, James Banks of Pendleton; and many nieces and nephews who live in the Northwest United States.

Bill was preceded in death by his children, Michael James and Amanda Jean; sisters, Sarah M. Hausladen, Jacqueline Winks and Barbara Banks, all of Pendleton; and parents, Melvin and Hazel Banks.



