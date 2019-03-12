Long time Anchorage, Alaska, resident William "Bill" Banks, 71, died on Feb. 25, 2019, after suffering a stroke.
A service will be held at Legacy Funeral Homes Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, on March 16, 2019, at 4 p.m.
Bill was born to Melvin and Hazel Banks on June 29, 1947, in Pendleton, Ore. After obtaining his GED, Bill joined the Navy and served as a Seaman on the USS King during the Vietnam War. He was recognized with the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal with device during his six years of service. A security job brought Bill to Alaska, first working in Bethel, and then at the Alaska Native Medical Center when it was off Third Avenue. Bill then started working at Brown's Electric and then retired from Allied Building Products as a warehouseman/driver.
In retirement, he enjoyed four-wheeling, camping and hunting with friends and family.
Bill is survived by his long time girlfriend, Rose Cysewski of Anchorage; two stepdaughters, Elizabeth (Mike) Hancock of Anchorage and Margaret (Louie) Rudolf of Fairbanks, Alaska; sisters, Geri Wakerlig of Pendleton and Robin Colvin of Walla Walla, Wash.; brother, James Banks of Pendleton; and many nieces and nephews who live in the Northwest United States.
Bill was preceded in death by his children, Michael James and Amanda Jean; sisters, Sarah M. Hausladen, Jacqueline Winks and Barbara Banks, all of Pendleton; and parents, Melvin and Hazel Banks.
Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus
440 E. Klatt Road
Anchorage, AK 99515
907-336-3338
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019