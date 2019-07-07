Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Southcentral Foundation Tribal Drum Room 4085 Tudor Centre Drive View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The fish in Southcentral Alaska can rest easy. William Owen "Brady," 85, passed away on May 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Brady was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and as a boy lived in Minnesota, Montana, Washington and Alaska. Alaska was his lifelong home and leaving it on a permanent basis was never an option.

He graduated from Anchorage High School on May 17, 1951. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Richardson, Alaska, from Nov. 12, 1953, until his honorable discharge on Aug. 11, 1955.

Brady raised five wonderful children, Laura, Karen, William, Brian and Chris, with his first wife Mary Margaret. Following his graduation from Western Colorado University in December 1960, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry with minors in geology and mathematics, Brady began work as a teacher, first in Aztec, N.M.; then, in 1962, at Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Alaska. In 1971, he transferred to the Juneau Area Office of the Bureau of Indian Affairs as an Education Specialist; then, in 1983, to Anchorage, Alaska, where he worked as an Administrative Officer until his retirement in 1995. Following his retirement, he substitute taught in Anchorage schools before teaching full-time for two additional years at West High School.

Brady married Rose Atwater on March 17, 1980. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and loved Irish music and anything Irish, so getting married on St. Patrick's Day was not only logical, but a good way to remember an anniversary. He had a quick wit and was always up for a good laugh. The love of his life may not have been wives or children, but fishing. It was his passion, as was watching sports. He loved all the fur babies that he had over the years, in particular, Paddy, Abby, Mick and Finley.

Brady is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rose Atwater Brady; his children, Laura Maaradji, Karen (Deanna) Seather-Brady, Brian (Cheri) Brady and Christopher (Celeste) Brady; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Vera) Brady; and half-sisters, Mary Catherine (Pete) Brady Ramos and Penny (Herb) Brady

The family would like to thank Doctors Szilvia Salamon, Megan Clancy and Nicholas Flickinger; Alaska ; the staff of Alaskan Home Health, in particular Irene and Barbara Brandvold; staff of Maxim Home Health - Liza, Callie, Jessica and Colleen; he was particularly fond of his Personal Care Attendant, Joan Lakhamsene; and nephews Joseph, Edward and Delbert Atwater, who helped Brady with appointments in the last year of his life.

Brady's cremated remains will be scattered in his favorite fishing and camping locations. Cremation arrangements were by Evergreen Memorial.

Memorial donations in his name may be made to Friends of Pets and Alaska .

A Potluck Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., at the Southcentral Foundation Tribal Drum Room, 4085 Tudor Centre Drive. Further details will be published at a later date.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.