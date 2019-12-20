Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM St. John United Methodist Church 1801 O'Malley Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

While we are sad and missing our father, his passing was peaceful and painless, with family at his bedside.

William, or Bill as most knew him, loved airplanes, cars and dancing. He was an active participant in every community where he lived. Bill had the true Alaskan spirit; he never hesitated to help anyone in need, from cutting hair at the senior center, to helping build homes, and repair cars.

He taught ballroom dancing to anyone standing still. He danced and performed with the Karavan Russian Dancers and the Anchor Town Cloggers at various events including Alaska State Fairs. Bill attended exercise classes routinely in Anchorage, and the members of the class were an important part of his community.

He moved his family to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1961, working civil service for the Army at Fort Richardson. In that time, he built two homes in the Birch Road area for his family. After retirement he moved to Ninilchik, Alaska, where he built a lovely home and lived for nine years. He returned to Anchorage, where he lived until he could no longer live without help. The family helped him move to San Diego, Calif., in 2017.

Bill is survived by his five children, Charles Cardwell of Wasilla, Alaska, Lizabeth Cardwell of Seattle, Wash., Janat Ramos of Phoenix, Ariz., James Cardwell of Cordova, Alaska, and Sarah Nihart of Ramona, Calif.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his former wife and mother of his children, Janat Richmond. He is also survived by his significant other, dance partner and best friend, Betty Atkinson.

A celebration of life will be held in Anchorage at St. John United Methodist Church, 1801 O'Malley Road, on Jan. 21, 2020, at5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served following the service.

Rest in peace, Daddy, there is no dementia where you are now.



